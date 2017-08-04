FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 3, 2007 —

Harvesting of winter wheat is underway in Fallon County. The price of wheat is over $5 a bushel and is running between 30 and 40 bushels an acre. . .Construction on the Fallon Medical Complex addition is progressing rapidly. All exterior walls are up and the roof is completed. Plumbing and wiring in the apartments and Public Health area is now being done. . .Paul Wang, son of Dean and Karen Wang of Baker, is pictured with a 12” x 6” Crappie he caught July 26 from Baker Lake. . .An individual or individuals entered the American Lutheran Church late Friday night July 27, or early the next morning. Some items were stolen and some vandalism was perpetrated with fire extinguishers. . .Chandler Losing attended the Carroll College Gifted Institute July 22-28 in Helena. . .Four Baker students, Libby Barth, Gina Cantalupo, Elizabeth Brown and Chandler Losing, attended the International Music Camp during the 2007 season. The camp is located at the beautiful Peace Gardens on the border of North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada. . . Kenny Wiman of Baker is pictured with eleven of his 12 great-grandchildren who attended the fourth annual Pat Wiman Pig Roast July 22. . .Olivia Huether celebrated her 91st birthday Wednesday afternoon at Quality Personal Care. . .The families of Wilhelm and Carolina Kreug Buerkle met June 29-30 for a reunion at the Plevna Senior Center.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Aug. 1, 1997 —

Baker High School basketball player Karmen Bagley is home again after joining about 40 other players for a trip to Australia to play against teams from “down under”. The Mon-Dak basketball exchange took place from June 13 to July 5. . .The Forest Service has announced it will acquire the Molstad property in the Chalk Buttes area. The property has been owned by the Molstad family for 40 years. . .Winner of the Krazy Monday traveling trophy went to the employees at Lawler Drug this year. They include Terri Baggs, Dustin Baggs, MaryAnn Gamrath, Gerry Gamrath, Amber Gundlach, Wanda Tamke and Kim Kleppelid. Lots of people turned out for the food, fun and crazy bargains. . .Baker Band Calendar is in its 32nd year and is still strongly supported by the community with 375 sold. . .The scenic ranch of Pete and Anna Mae Wang of Ollie was the site for the “Saddle Up” for St. Jude Trail ride July 6. Twenty-three riders participated. Pledges in the amount of $1,700.50 were collected for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. . .Lakeview Men’s Open Golf Tournament was held July 20 with 64 golfers’ participating. Winners were: Ernie Scheetz, Paul Schwartz, Kim Curry, Mike O’Donnell, Phil Robinson, Bob Wiffler, Dave Breitbach, Chuck Abrams and Don Groshans.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 30, 1987 —

EMT’s in Baker include Sheryl Zacher, Troy Burdick, Mary Hansen, Marcie Hoff and Paul Hoff. . .Fallon-Carter County Agent Ellis Williams reports crop production as being above average – as much as 35-40 bushels per acre of winter wheat. . .July 27, Tom and Christine Kachel and their four children were nearly blown down the hill on which their trailer home sits, 18 miles south of Baker on the 101 Road. A storm that began earlier that evening soon turned to high winds and what the Kachels believed was a tornado. . .Jay and Chad Shumaker and Brett Fried of Plevna went to Missoula for basketball camp at the University of Montana field house. Chad Shumaker came home with a trophy for being chosen one of the two MVPs from the grade school group.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 28, 1977 —

Three Baker girls have been accepted into the American Youth Symphony and Chorus and will be traveling to the Orient. Students include Terri Anderson, Cindy Uttke and Brenda Culver. . . Pictured: Jim Silbernagel and Duane Stevenson were the first and second place winners in the Baker Open Invitational held here Sunday. . .Paula Engesser and Teri LaBree of Ismay will be competing in the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals to be held in Pierre, S.D., Aug. 4-12. . .Mrs. Kathy Cornelius and her daughters Shawna and Maura participated in the three day horse show at Columbus this past weekend. Each won ribbons in competition. . .A good many people turned out for the Askin Playday July 17 even in the over 100 degree weather. Carrie Bickle and Gary Eichhorn will be the young cowpokes who will have their names engraved on the all-around traveling trophies given in memory of Brenda Barrett Askin and Wade Berzel this year. . .The City Council approved in May the new garbage rate which will slap a 140 percent across the board increase on all residential and commercial customers. . . The acquisition of a speed radar gun by the City Police Department accounts for the increase in number of speeding tickets.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 2, 1967 —

Nancy Greenlee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Greenlee, left Billings Thursday as part of Montana’s delegation to the National 4-H Citizenship short course in Washington, D.C. . .Gene Hoff, County Agent, reports that most of the combining done so far has been in the Plevna area with winter wheat averaging 35 to 42 bushel to the acre. . .Last Wednesday morning Jim Anderson, Times photographer, took a picture of Lee Leiss taking a practice run to his home on the top of the flag pole which to this time has been his home during promotion for trailer houses of Joe Steffes. . .Scouts of Baker and Plevna ended their Cub Scout Days Friday, July 28, with an all day park activity titled, “Knights of Yore”.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 25, 1957 —

Workers hustle to finish the $100,000 addition to the Lincoln School. Present plans call for housing kindergarten through the fourth grade in the school. . .Pictured in the giant economy size photo is the Fallon County Fair Board members: Earl Hoke – secretary, Gene Hoff, Fred Morrow, Bud Bowen and Red Keirle. . .Lawrence Boucher, Baker, and Herbert Ketterling, Plevna, left July 30 for the Armed Forces. . .The County Commissioners report their current problem is one that has been giving Commissioners headaches for years: roads. Chairman Steffes sees an era of better roads in the not too distant future with the advent of federal aid for county roads soon to go into effect.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, July 31, 1947 —

Baker Public Library was 25 years old in February and the occasion is to be observed with a tea in September to which the public will be invited. The library has grown from 250 books on borrowed shelves in borrowed office space to nearly 6,000 books and a nice building of its own. . .Tom Eilek arrived Monday from Missoula to take the job of deputy sheriff under Sheriff Wm. Holmes. . .Sunday evening, Aug. 10, Baker will have one of the greatest youth rallies held so far. The double feature will be Miss Nora Norlander from Minneapolis. She sings at youth rallies all over the middle west and this will be her first trip to Montana.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 29, 1937 —

M. D. Miller of the Kennedy-Miller Oil & Gas Co. was a caller at the Range Gazette office Tuesday and stated his company had let a contract to the Askin Drilling Co. of Baker to test for gas here and work is expected to begin next week. . .B. E. of New England, N.D., arrived this week in Baker to take over management of the Osborne-McMillan elevator which is being prepared for the fall business. . .The designation of a Montana-Made-Gasoline Week is this year wholly pleasurable because of the fact that during the year 1936, for the first time in the history of the state, the people of Montana used more Montana-Made-Gasoline than imported fuel. During the last year we imported 49,960,697 gallons of gasoline while we used 58,130,306 gallons of Montana-Made-Gasoline.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 28, 1927 —

President Coolidge today issued a statement saying, “I do not choose to run for president in 1928.”. . .An accident that might have been a serious one had it not been for the quick wit of the driver occurred Saturday night on a curve in the road about a mile south of the Big Hill. Mr. J. M. Buckley was driving to Baker in his Buick sedan and skidded in some loose scorio, struck a culvert and the car turned over. When Mr. Buckley saw the car was going over, he steered into the fence and kept the car from worse fate. Mr. Buckley was accompanied by Mrs. Buckley and Ethel Howard. Mrs. Buckley was bruised considerably but the other two occupants of the car were uninjured. The car was unscratched except for a broken windshield and bent fender.