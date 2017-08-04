The Boarzie Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament was held Saturday, July 29 at Coldwell Field. The tournament is held in memory of the late Dave Straub to celebrate his life and the many fond memories he had while playing softball. This year’s tournament had seven co-ed teams that participated. The tournament is in its fourth year and the funds raised from the tournament have gone to provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Baker and Plevna high schools and to make a donation to the MS Society. However, this year, instead of donating to the MS Society, half of the funds raised are going to the Garfield County Fire Foundation fund. Through registration fees, raffle ticket sales, and donations the event raised just over $4,000 and $2,000 of that money going to the relief fund. Next year’s tournament will be held on July 28, 2018.

