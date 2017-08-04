The United Blood Drive was held Wed. July 19, with 34 units of blood given. This time donor’s names from all the regions will be put in a drawing for a Harley Motorcycle.

Several are using the Fast Track Donation Ticket where the donors completes the online health history questionnaire. This is done on the morning of the blood drive. It is then printed and brought with them to the drive. By using this method it will likely reduce the in-person interview to only a few essential follow-up questions.

The refreshments were furnished by the Bank of Baker and Precision Auto (NAPA).

The next blood drive will be Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 12 – 6:30 p.m.