Hurley’s Automotive opens for business

By Angel Wyrwas

Steven Hurley has 18 years of experience in the automotive industry and has opened a new business in Baker. Hurley’s Automotive officially opened July 1 in the Woody’s Trucking building north of Baker on Red River Lane. “Donnie Wood has been great, letting me take over a couple bays of his shop,” said Steven.

Even as a young boy Steven had a love of cars. “I remember being in my dad’s shop and tearing stuff down. Back then I didn’t know how to put it back together,” laughed Steven. It is what drove him to North Dakota College of Science in Wahpeton, ND to get an Associates degree in Automotive Technology. Steven worked at Randash Motors while attending school.

After college Steven began working at C&S Automotive in Baker where he remained for 14 years. During that time he has regularly attended classes to keep up on various certifications. “Automotive repair is a rapidly evolving environment so about three times a year I’m on the road taking classes to stay current, especially when it comes to the electronic components of the industry,” said Steven.

Steven’s desire to own his own business began several years ago. “I have a lot of years and experience behind me and felt it was time to be my own boss,” said Steven. “I’ve had great support and encouragement from my wife Amber, my mom and my sister. It has made opening my business a smoother transition.”

Hurley’s Automotive will be a comprehensive garage. “I do everything,” said Steven, “except tires. There are three shops in the area that do tires so it’s covered.” Repairs include engine, transmission, drivebelts, front-end and brakes for example along with warranty work. “One of the things about working in a small remote community is that you need to be able to do it all,” said Steven. “I don’t just work on Fords, or only repair Toyotas like in a lot of cities.”

Steven enjoys figuring out the different problems and in turn helping his customers. “Sometimes it’s an old or classic model, sometimes it’s the newest like a hybrid,” said Steven, “but there is always something different to work on. I really like that part of my job.”

He hopes to have some employees eventually but for now he’s the go-to guy. “I’m doing the books, the invoices and the repairs,” said Steven. “I haven’t had a slow day yet and that’s great.” Hurley’s Automotive can be reached at 406-778-2930 or 406-978-3930.