Betty Holman, 88

Betty Jean Holman, 88, of Marmarth, N.D., died July 26, 2017, at Evergreens of Moorhead.

Betty Jean Austin was born August 2, 1928, in Bowman County, N.D., to John and Edith (Craig) Austin. She grew up and attended school in Marmarth, N.D. She was married to Ron Stuart and they had six sons together. On April 24, 1963, she married Thomas Holman in Bowman, N.D. and they had one daughter who was stillborn, and then daughter, Tammy. Thomas passed away in Sept. 2015.

Betty worked at the hospital in Baker, Mont., in the housekeeping department for many years. She later worked for the U.S Postal Service and drove a mail delivery route from Marmarth, N.D. to Camp Crook, S.D.

In their later years, Betty and Tom enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome to Arizona in the winter months.

Betty is survived by her sons, Ron (Holly) Stuart, Mesa, Ariz., RJ (Dana) Stuart, Aurora, Colo., JB (Linda) Stuart, Casper, Wyo., and Craig (Laurie) Stuart, Dilworth, Minn.; daughter, Tammy (Dan) Murphy, Glendale, Ariz.; brother, Doug (Sandy) Austin, Rapid City, S.D.; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas; brothers, Cameron and Larry Austin; a baby girl, and sons Everett and David Stuart.

A Celebration of Life was held Aug. 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marmarth, N.D.

