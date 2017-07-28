Warner arraigned on charges of theft

Aaron Warner, 30, pleaded not guilty on July 18 in District Court to five separate theft and drug charges.

By Angel Wyrwas

Aaron Warner, 30, pleaded not guilty on July 18 in District Court to five separate theft and drug charges. On March 13 a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Aaron Warner at 10 South 1st Street East in Baker. Stolen property, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Court documents state that tools were recovered from the residence valued at approximately $21,195. The tools were allegedly taken from a shop belonging to Griffith Excavating. Items included many tool boxes and chests, digital torque wrench, thermal sensor, pry bars, punch set, pulley set, socket driver set, welder helmet, and many, many more.

Warner also possessed a glass pipe found in his pickup with residue identified as methamphetamine by a chemist at the Montana State Crime Lab. Other items recovered include suspected methamphetamine pipe, marijuana pipe, two knives with burnt residue, baggies with white powdery substance, container with residual marijuana and bags and a hash oil production tube.

Between Jan 8 and March 16 the defendant also allegedly took a 2013 Ski Doo Summit snowmobile without the owner’s consent from Red Butte RV Park in Baker. The sled was recovered from a storage container at 325 Airport Road.

Warner has been charged with two counts felony theft, one count felony burglary, one count felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted Warner could be fined up to $50,000 or be imprisoned in the state prison for a term not to exceed ten years, or both, for each theft charge. He is currently out on a $50,000 bond awaiting trial.