Underage drinking party interrupted by law enforcement

By Angel Wyrwas

The Fallon County Sheriff’s Department reports that late in the evening on June 22 multiple agencies including the Baker Police Department, Fish and Game, Wibaux County Sheriff’s Department and the Highway Patrol aided them in raiding an underage drinking party. The party took place in a remote area north of Baker. Approximately 30 minors received multiple citations. It was reported that some of the youth were from Fallon County but there were also individuals from some surrounding counties and states. Several minors were repeat offenders from the last large party that was raided in Baker.

The Sheriff’s Department also reported that they responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident southeast of Baker on June 23 at approximately 12:45 pm. One adult and one minor were involved and no injuries were reported.