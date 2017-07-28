NWTF meeting in Baker

The National Wild Turkey Federation is currently trying to build up the local chapter in the Sidney and Baker areas, and we need your help. They are looking for individuals that want to give back to wildlife conservation, help save our strong hunting heritage in Montana and across the nation. They will be holding two separate informational nights at the Meadowlark Brewery in Sidney on July 25, at 6:30 p.m., and at Thee Garage in Baker on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. For information about their upcoming Hunting Heritage Banquet in Miles City on Aug. 4, call 406-853-5957.

The NWTF has embarked on a Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative to fight the biggest issues facing the hunting community today; loss of habitat, places to hunt and declining hunter participation. The NWTF knows that hunters already provide the majority of conservation funding through excise taxes on hunting license, firearm and ammunition purchases, but if they hope to preserve their hunting heritage for future generations, every hunter must join this unified cause spearheaded by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The NWTF Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative is a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to give the NWTF more energy and purpose than ever. Through this national initiative, NWTF has committed to raising $1.2 billion to conserve or enhance more than 4 million acres of essential upland wildlife habitat, create at least 1.5 million new hunters, and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting, shooting and outdoor enjoyment.

There are many other things they can do in the Sidney and Baker areas outside of their annual fundraising banquets. They have a very large JAKES program that reaches out to the youth, a Women In The Outdoors program, and an Wheelin’ Sportsman program for those that are physically disabled. They strongly support local and national 4-H Shooting Sports programs, Boy Scouts of America, and the National Archery In The Schools Program. They also have a very popular scholarship program that starts at the local chapter level, and goes all the way to a national level. This isn’t about just turkeys and turkey hunting anymore; it’s about protecting a lifestyle.

If you are interested in doing your part to help battle the issues that conservation, and hunting face today, contact Jason Tarwater, NWTF Regional Director, at 785-221-6515 or jtarwater@nwtf.net.