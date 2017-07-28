Mitchell pleads not guilty to drug charges

Eric Mitchell, 28, pleaded not guilty to drug charges in District Court on June 29. On March 16 several search warrants were served at the residence of Eric Mitchell at 325 Airport Road, in which illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

By Angel Wyrwas

Eric Mitchell, 28, pleaded not guilty to drug charges in District Court on June 29. On March 16 several search warrants were served at the residence of Eric Mitchell at 325 Airport Road, in which illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Court documents state Mitchell was in possession of a Ziploc bag with residue identified by a chemist at the Montana State Crime Lab as methamphetamine. Other items found in the house include a glass marijuana pipe, suspected marijuana in a bag, suspected methamphetamine pipe, one hitter box, broken glass pipe, syringes, hash oil pipe and other paraphernalia.

The defendant has been charged with one count felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted Mitchell could face up to 5 years in state prison or a fine not to exceed $50,000, or both for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Mitchell is currently out on a $10,000 bond awaiting trial.