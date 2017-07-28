Medicine Rocks to mark 60th anniversary July 30

Montana State Parks will host a celebration marking the 60th Anniversary of Medicine Rocks State Park on Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Medicine Rocks State Park. Enjoy interpretive presentations highlighting the history of the park including “The Geology of Medicine Rocks” by Thomas Hartz, Arch Ellwein as Teddy Roosevelt, “Petroglyphs of Medicine Rocks” with Tim Urbaniak. The day concludes with a performance by The Pryor Mountain Boys, Crow Nation Drum Group. Free food and refreshments will be available.

This event is held as part of the 5th Annual Dino Shindig presented by the Carter County Museum and the Carter County Geological Society. This family friendly event kicks off on Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 a.m. with a full day schedule of paleontological and natural history themed activities and programs. For more information about the Dino Shindig visit: cartercountymuseum.org/