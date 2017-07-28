Baker Police Department

•July 17, 2017 – July 23, 2017 – 21 Calls for service: 1 non-injury crash; 3 animal complaints; 3 reports of law enforcement information resulting in ongoing investigations; 5 traffic stops; 7 agency assists; 2 unfounded alarm calls; proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Mathew A. Chamberlain, Miles City, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 77/65, fine of $70, ticket issued 5/26/17.

•Mathew A. Chamberlain, Miles City, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine of $535, 180 days jail with 178 days suspended on conditions for six months (1/19/18), loss of Driver’s License by the state for a period determined by the state, ticket issued 5/26/17.

•Javon S. DeGrand, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Tesla, M. Erickson, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Treston D. Erickson, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Benjamin S. Fujimori, Bozeman, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Kaden David Gentilini, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Lawrence Allen Greenlee, Baker, exceed 34,000 lbs. tandem axle weight limit, bond forfeited $110, 6/23/17.

•Alee M. Kell, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Autumn R. Law, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 85/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•William Leroy Luttrell, Miles City, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 5/24/17.

•Riley T. O’Donnell, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Tanner L. Phipps, Glendive, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 90/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 7/7/17.

•Daniel S. Rost, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Sean T. Shelhamer, Plevna, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 92/65, bond forfeited $120, ticket issued 7/3/17.

•Aaron W. Smith, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Joshua Stutts, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Jared Brock Weiler, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Wrenzi W. Wrzesinski, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

City Court

•William Garrett Bryan, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/25/17.

•Trevor Allen Griffith, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/25/17.

•Jaxson Jarrett Hadley, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Macee Alayne Hadley, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Cameron Jay MacKay, Willard, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Mariah Marie Miller, Plevna, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Morgan Lynn Miller, Plevna, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Madison Mckenna Moore, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/25/17.

•Shelby Marie Moore, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/25/17.

•Faith Alexys Nielson, Miles City, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 1st offense, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of 30 days, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Tayler Lee Stinnett, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•John Stutts, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (under age 18), 2nd offense, fine of $285, community service of 40 hours, workers compensation fee of $20, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP 2nd offense course, loss of Driver’s License for a period of six months, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Zachary Tysver, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.

•Sandra Jean Weiler, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $100, ticket issued 7/1/17.

•Kanesha Diane Wyrick, Sidney, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, per Sub-Judge Kathleen Rosencranz, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 6/24/17.