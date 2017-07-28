Keeping vigilant on protecting Montana’s waterways

With summer more than half over, more than 23,000 watercraft have been inspected at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks aquatic invasive species inspection stations around the state.

“This hot and dry weather has a lot of people looking to cool off in Montana’s lakes and rivers,” said FWP’s AIS bureau chief Thomas Woolf. “Get out on the water and fun, remember to stop at any open watercraft inspection station that you encounter in your travels.”

To date, nine boats with invasive mussels have been intercepted in Montana. The most recent one was found at the Browning inspection station July 16.

“It’s important that people adhere to our new regulations and get their watercraft inspected when they come into the state and when they cross the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin,” Woolf said.

Additionally, FWP’s AIS monitoring program is in full swing. More than 330 samples have been taken across the state for aquatic invasive mussels and analysis is ongoing. So far no positive samples for invasive mussels have been detected this year.