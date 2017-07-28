By Angel Wyrwas

Kayla Kloetzke, 27, pleaded not guilty to six separate charges in District Court on June 27. The charges came after search warrants were served February 1st on the residence of 10 Hill Top Road in Baker where Kloetzke resided with Leroy Cunningham.

Court documents state that approximately 104 grams of Hashish/Tetrahydrocannabinol, 709 grams of marijuana, two 5-gallon buckets previously in the kitchen full of marijuana, another 5-gallon bucket containing a plate with black tarry residue, two putty knives with residue, broken glass pipe, 12 in water pipe, cash box with paraphernalia, paper clips covered in residue, pocket knife covered in residue, empty baggie and a screwdriver covered in residue were found in the residence.

Kloetzke was charged with one count felony operation of unlawful clandestine laboratory, one count misdemeanor endangering welfare of children, two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The maximum penalty a person convicted of operation of an unlawful clandestine laboratory shall be fined is an amount not to exceed $25,000 and be imprisoned in a state prison for a term not to exceed 40 years, or both.

Kloetzke is currently out on a $5000 bond awaiting trial.