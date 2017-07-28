Governor Bullock Declares Fire Emergency for State of Montana

MONTANA – Citing active wildfires and extreme fire danger across the state, Governor Steve Bullock has issued an executive order declaring a fire emergency in Montana.

Prior to signing the executive order, the governor was briefed by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Disaster and Emergency Services at the Department of Military Affairs. He also spoke with Rick Connell, the Incident Commander at the Lodgepole Complex area, which is currently the state’s largest fire.

“Montana is facing extreme fire conditions. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of Montanans, their property, and our communities. This declaration provides additional resources to the brave men and women fighting these fires,” Bullock said of the declaration. “As firefighters battle blazes across the state, Montanans must stay vigilant about active fires in their area, obey any evacuation orders, and prevent any actions that might spark new fires.”

The declaration allows Bullock to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat the fires, as well as expend funds to meet the contingencies and needs that may arise from them.

Bullock’s executive order is as follows.

STATE OF

MONTANA

OFFICE OF THE

GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE

ORDER NO. 7-2017

EXECUTIVE

ORDER

DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

TO EXIST STATEWIDE

IN THE STATE OF MONTANA

WHEREAS, extremely hazardous wild land fire conditions currently exist throughout the entire State of Montana, including near-record temperatures, continual wind and low relative humidity;

WHEREAS, extreme and exceptional drought conditions exist throughout eastern and central Montana;

WHEREAS, numerous wildland fires have occurred and continue to ignite in the State of Montana, specifically in eastern and central Montana;

WHEREAS, fire complexes are established in numerous eastern and central Montana counties to include the Lodgepole Complex consisting of 4 fires over 200,000 acres;

WHEREAS, many of these fires are threatening numerous residences, outbuildings and have required numerous evacuations of residents and subsequent sheltering of the evacuees;

WHEREAS, firefighting and aviation fuel resources are expected to be at critical shortage levels;

WHEREAS, continued deployment of firefighting resources is needed to considerably reduce the number of large wildland fires, which in turn significantly reduces the damage to both public and private property;

WHEREAS, continued aggressive initial attacks on all future wildland fire starts are needed to protect lives and property in the state; and

WHEREAS, wildland fires have been and are currently burning and have created an imminent threat of a disaster, which timely actions can avert or minimize; and

WHEREAS, under these conditions, pursuant to § 10-3-302, MCA, the Governor may mobilize state resources and the Montana National Guard to protect life, health, and property by declaring a state of emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Steve Bullock, Governor of the State of Montana, by virtue of the authority vested in me pursuant to the Montana Constitution, Title 10, Chapter 3, MCA, and other applicable laws of the State of Montana, do hereby declare under § 10-3-302, MCA, that an emergency exists in the State of Montana.

This order is effective July 23, 2017.