Cunningham awaiting trial

By Angel Wyrwas

Leroy Cunningham, 40, pleaded not guilty in District Court June 29 to eight separate charges. The charges came after search warrants were served February 1st on the residence of 10 Hill Top Road in Baker where Cunningham resided with Kayla Kloetzke.

Court documents state that Cunningham offered by text message to sell a “20 bag”, referring to marijuana and between August 6, 2014 and March 15, 2017 sold “hash oil” at $40/gram to other individuals. Cunningham was also in possession of a metal grinder used to manufacture, convert, produce, or prepare the drugs and a digital scale used to prepare and pack the drugs.

Approximately 104 grams of Hashish/Tetrahydrocannabinol, 709 grams of marijuana, two 5-gallon buckets previously in the kitchen full of marijuana, another 5-gallon bucket containing a plate with black tarry residue, two putty knives with residue, broken glass pipe, 12 in water pipe, cash box with paraphernalia, paper clips covered in residue, pocket knife covered in residue, empty baggie and a screwdriver covered in residue were found in the residence according to court documents.

Cunningham was charged with two counts felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count felony operation of unlawful clandestine laboratory, one count felony criminal child endangerment, two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The maximum penalty a person convicted of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs shall be fined is an amount not to exceed $50,000 and be imprisoned in a state prison for a term no less than 1 year or more than life, or both.

Cunningham is currently out on a $10,000 bond awaiting trial.