Bump-n-Run drivers take the heat

The Tri-Area Racing Association (TARA) hosted the second Bump-n-Run of the season at the motor sports complex west of Baker June 22. “It was a very hot and dry day,” said Braylea Wyrick, TARA secretary/treasurer, “but the races went smooth with no rollovers.”

By Angel Wyrwas

The Tri-Area Racing Association (TARA) hosted the second Bump-n-Run of the season at the motor sports complex west of Baker June 22. “It was a very hot and dry day,” said Braylea Wyrick, TARA secretary/treasurer, “but the races went smooth with no rollovers.”

Around 200 spectators came out to support their favorite drivers. An added purse of $3,000 was an extra motivation for drivers to win their race. There were 18 Limited cars, 12 Modified cars, and three Trucks. The Limited had $2,350 total from calcutta purchasers and the Modified had $2,450. Montana Motel purchased limited car #68 and Moser Livestock bought modified car #64 in the calcutta.

Due to the car count the Bump-n-Run only had two Limited class heat races, which determined the racers starting spot for the A Main race. It was the same scenario for the Modified class. All heat winners received a trophy as well as the top five places in the Limited and Modified classes and the top three places in the Truck class. Trophies were donated by the Bank of Baker.

Limited heat winners were Lander Novak – Colstrip and Aspen Smith-Keuhn – Ekalaka. Modified heat winners were Daniel Shennum – Circle and Jason Moser – Baker.

Truck class winners were Casey Schladweiler – Glendive, Justin Shafer – Wibaux, and Sam Andring – Homestead.

Limited A winners: Aspen Smith-Keuhn – Ekalaka, Lander Novak – Colstrip, Jason Moser – Baker, Brett Johnson – Glendive, Casey Schladweiler – Glendive, Beau Sikeveland – Circle, Clint Dietz – Baker, Jason Jessen – Circle, Andy Rowels – Glendive, and Evan Miller – Baker.

Modified A winners: Jason Moser – Baker, Daniel Shennum – Circle, Jason Smith – Baker, Bryan Gardner – Circle, Cole Stedman – Glendive, Jim Heaton – Baker, Willie Bice – Plentywood, Jeff James – Glendive and Justin Stieg – Ekalaka.