Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Dear Senators and Congressmen,

I am a Veteran in the United States Marine Corps, once a Marine, always a Marine. There is no retirement. I am also disabled now due to diabetes. I lost my right leg because of it. Since I moved up here in 2011, my insurance was around $110, I haven’t gotten a decent rate for insurance even after Social Security raises. I have had this same insurance for six years. This year my insurance is around $194 and I just got a letter in the mail from Assured life Association informing me it is going up to $212.49.

WHY?!

You guys are enjoying raises with benefits every year. Why haven’t I got one? I need it more than you and the rest of us on Social Security also. You idiots are supposed to be having a better health care for us, where is it? Why can’t the people on Social Security get a decent rate to cover insurances? My cost of living has gone up every year for the last six years. I am struggling to live. As a Veteran, I need to go down to Sturgis, S.D. to the VA Hospital. But I have no ride down. It costs me money to go down there every time. Right now, the cheapest amount round trip is $41. The hospital up here will not do any tests, they say I must go down there for all tests. It’s about time you gave us on Social Security what we deserve, a decent rate on insurances!

I’M TIRED OF VOTING FOR YOU BECAUSE YOU DON’T DO ANYTHING FOR US RETIREES! WE NEED MONEY AND BETTER, AFFORDABLE BENEFITS!

PAUL JAY GREGORY