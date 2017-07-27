Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 27, 2007 —

July 17 on or about 5:30 p.m. Hilding H. Arnell was involved in a single vehicle crash. He was driving a motor assisted bicycle and the crash happened on or about mile marker 84 on US Highway 12 east of Baker. Arnell died July 20 at Billings Clinic as a result of his injuries. . .The Board of Fallon County Commissioners declares Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open burning within the boundaries of Fallon County. . .Alain and Solenn Jacobsen, two members of the Baker swim team, participated in the swimming competitions at the Big Sky State Games, July 20-22. . .Harold and Lillian Jensen of Baker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. . .Ninety golfers participated in the Jim Stanton Memorial Golf Tournament held July 7. Members of the first place team were: Gye Varner, Jace Schillinger, John Merwin, Mike Griffith and Matt Breitbach. . .City Police Department has decided to require new police recruits to sign a contract for three years after they complete academy training. . .A Bohle family reunion was held July 19-21 in Dickinson. . .William Ostroff of Reseda, Calif., has retired at the age of 96 after 75 years as a successful salesman.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 25, 1997 —

Amber Gundlach, 12 year old daughter of Pat and Starla Gundlach of Baker, was named 1997 Young Miss of Montana at the Distinguished Youth of Montana Scholarship and Recognition Program held in Billings July 11-13. She was selected state titleholder from a field of 60 girls from across the state. . .Desiree Zachmann, daughter of Steve and Karol Zachmann, was the recipient of the leadership award at the State 4-H Congress held in Bozeman July 8-11. . . Andrea Buerkle received the Wimar Memorial blanket for high point youth honors at the Wimar Memorial Horse Show in Forsyth. The blanket is given in memory of Tom and Donna Wimar who perished in September of 1996 fighting a prairie fire. Donna was the sister of Florence Huether of Baker. . .Anna Wagner’s 93rd birthday was celebrated last Thursday; Annetta Beck celebrated her 87th birthday July 16. . .Shakespeare in the Parks was held in Baker July 16. The play “The Learned Ladies” delighted young and old alike.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 23, 1987 —

Marilyn Nona is the new Physicians Assistant at the Community Clinic. . .Tim Leland, age 10 and son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Leland of Ismay, placed first in the state sub-junior championship at the Montana State Trapshooting tournament held in Missoula last weekend. . .Armin and Maxine Ziebarth will celebrate their 40th anniversary July 26 … ReAnn Berzel won the Jr. Girls All-Around honors during the Forsyth Youth Rodeo July 11. . .Equity Co-Op has the largest structure in Baker and has added two more grain bins to increase their holding capacity. Plans are to have them ready for storage for this year’s harvest. Board members Bud Rieger, Ron Haar, Dale Schweigert, Alfred Braun, Leroy Singer, Robert Wenz and Richard Obie of Ekalaka decided to build the bins in January with hopes for completion near July. Jim Schaefer is the Co-Op manager. . .Winners of the Demolition Derby were Curt Arnell, Dennis Erickson, Mark Sieler, Mike Losing and Etta Hanson. . .Peaches are 59¢ at Reynolds this week. Watermelon is 13¢/lb.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 21, 1977 —

Pictured is Bob Herbst, president of the Chamber of Commerce, who is giving prizes to the youngsters who won in the bicycle parade contest. Winners included “Just Married” Sherry Heim and Dora Heim – first place; “Little Bo Peep” Kimberly Quenzer – second; “Wagon” Kevin Skogas and Brad Skogas – third place; Tanya Dilworth Won fourth place. . .Bing Bakken and Bernie Heiser of the Baker Fire Dept. and Pete Anderson of the Plevna Fire Dept. participated in a three hour fire seminar July 14 in Miles City. . .Winners of a band raffle held a while ago to help the Baker band with finances for their trip to Washington, D.C. were Kay Varner winner of a beef; Renee Mueller winner of the pork; Tom Beck – the quilt; John Skartved won a footstool. . .It was announced by Kenneth Rustad, chairman of the Fallon County Commissioners, that the fiscal budget for 1978 will include $10,000 for the lake project. . .Sunday the hot temperature brought with it a $200 savings bond to Margaret DeGrand. The Montana Bank of Baker’s official time and temperature clock showed 100 degrees at 12:40 p.m., according to Walt Ehman.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 26, 1967 —

School District No. 9 (with a taxable valuation of more than one million dollars) was declared abandoned as of July 1,1967. Thirteen sections of the district were assimilated into School District No. 55, Plevna, with the remainder of the district going to the Baker School District. . .Paving of Main Street in Plevna started July 11 with most of the base graveling already completed. . .Eagle Scout Tom Rediske arrived home from a two week Scout Jamboree at Camp Woods Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada. . .Ron Callen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Callen, is spending the summer in Miles City playing with the Miles City Junior League Baseball Team. Callen, who will be a junior at Baker High School, is making his home with the William Gluyas family in Miles City. . .Jacqueline Leischner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Leischner of Plevna, will compete in the annual State Beef Cook-Off to be held Aug. 10 during the Midland Empire Fair in Billings. . .Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Bruha, Sr. celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary July 25 when daughters Mrs. Herb Schueler and Mrs. Ted Bruha entertained. . .Brian Bechtold was given the most valuable player award for the Babe Ruth tournament held in Baker.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 18, 1957 —

The season’s first load of winter wheat was brought in by Charlie Christenson and made ten bushels per acre and weighed 57 pounds. Later loads brought in by Art Meccage and Bob Cox, however made 35 bushels per acre and weighed 61 1/2 pounds. . .Mikell Peck received $900 in scholarships from the Montana State Elks Assoc. . .Scoutmaster Coleman Krokker and members of Boy Scout Troop 29 returned home from a week spent at the Flaming Arrow Scout Ranch where James Wiseman, Floyd Quenzer and Ray Scheuffele were initiated into the Order of the Arrow.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 24, 1947 —

A case of sleeping sickness diagnosed this week in a saddle horse in the Plevna vicinity by Dr. G. C. Halver has caused quite a bit of concern. It was the first diagnosis of the sickness in this area of the state in three years. . .A report from Washington stated that all sugar rationing ended Monday because the government did not have the money to further finance it.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 22, 1937 —

The new $40,000 school building at Ismay, size 50’x80’, was recently completed and reported approved and accepted. The new building includes a gymnasium, locker, assembly room, classrooms and library. . .The Baker committee comprised of L. K. Hills, John Weinschrott, Wm. O’Loughlin, Ed Jackson and Larry Burns had an audience with Gov. Ayers to put in the county’s request for Little Beaver Dam. . .The H. B. French Dairy held open house for inspection of the modern establishment which had just complete Kelvinator refrigeration under the direction of local dealer Jimmie Ovens. . .Harry Shreve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Shreve of Willard, has been stationed in the missionary field at Pieping several years when Sino Japanese fighting broke out. . .Tooke Bros. of Ekalaka will provide the horses for the Fallon County Fair Rodeo.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 21, 1927 —

L. K. Hills won the W. A. Clark golf trophy for low score at the annual bankers convention which met in Helena this week. . .According to word received her by the secretary of the Commercial Club, two crates of imported pheasants from the Orient will be turned loose in Baker soon. . .Next Sunday, baseball fans will be given the thrill of a lifetime, Baker vs. Plevna. This brief phrase tells the story. Three times these teams have clashed with Plevna triumphant twice. . .Work on the Fallon County Fairgrounds is still progressing and the judges stand is just about completed. The big entrance gate is now finished and the track is being graded for the harness races. . .To date, Alice Wang, Gloria Young, Nellie Livingston and Marie Wagner have been nominated for 1927 County Princesses.