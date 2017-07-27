Charles (Charlie) Perle Neumann, 81, of Northbrook, Illinois passed away at the ManorCare of Northbrook surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. He was born on Sept. 25, 1935 in Ismay, Mont. to Frank and Ellen Neumann.

Charlie graduated High School from Sacred Heart in Miles City, Mont. He served in the United State Air Force before returning to Plevna, Mont. where he married Betty Thielen on July 15, 1961. They made their home in Plevna for the next 25 years and during that time Charlie owned the 4 U Husky Gas Station in Plevna. Charlie and Betty moved to Southern California for 20 years, spent four years in Tennessee after his retirement and had made Northbrook, Ill. home since 2010.

Charlie is survived by Betty his wife of 56 years, his son, Paul Daniels (Karen) of West Hills, Calif. and daughter, Jo DuPre’ (Jeff) of Northbrook, Ill. He was most proud of his four loving grandchildren, Chelsea and Paige Daniels; Kendall and Dalton DuPre’. He is also survived by his brother, Robert F. Neumann of Baker, Mont. and his sister Jackie Colbrese of Rapid City, S.D.; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ellen Neumann; his brother Harold, his sisters Mable, Monty, Marianne and Patricia.

A Tribute donation can be made in his name (Charlie Neumann) at the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

A very special Thank You to the ManorCare of Northbrook. We cannot Thank the caregivers enough for the kindness and love shown to Charlie over the last year, we are all so grateful