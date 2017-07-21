Villa Happenings July 21, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Superior Care Villa residents braved the hot morning sun to take a close look at T. J. Shelhamer’s racing car. Standing by the car is Eileen Meggers. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings