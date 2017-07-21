Miles City Interagency Dispatch Center, Fire Information

Here is the latest status on fires in Eastern Montana & Western South Dakota as of July 18, 2017 at 4 p.m.

3X Fire: 4 acres in Rosebud County, MT. Located about 22 miles S of Ashland. Federal resources on scene.

Dry Creek Fire: 10 acres on BLM land in Powder River County, MT. Lightning-caused. Located 34 miles SW of Broadus. BLM and county resources on scene.

Well Spring Fire: 5 acres on private land in Rosebud County, MT. Located 12 miles SW of Colstrip. Federal and county resources on scene.

Rock Butte Fire: 27 acres on private land in Harding County, SD. Lightning-caused. Located 16 miles NE of Camp Crook. BLM and local resources on scene.

Maxwell Butte Fire: 1,150 acres on private land in Custer County, MT. Located 42 miles SE of Miles City. Federal and county resources on scene.

Turtle Fire: 1,849 acres, located 3 miles south of Ashland, MT. Federal resources on scene.

Cook Fire: 2.1 acres on USFS land in Powder River County, MT. Located 5 miles NE of Ashland. Federal resources on scene.

Rough Fire: 10 acres on State land in Rosebud County, MT. Located 11 miles SW of Colstrip. BLM resources on scene.

Bridge Fire: 4.5 acres on private land in Garfield County, MT. Located 49 miles W of Jordan. BLM and county resources on scene.

Some counties, state and federal lands may have fire bans and restrictions in place. Go to the national fire restrictions site for current information at firerestrictions.us. Remember the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, so do your part to prevent wildfires.

