Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that you can now apply for free legal help on your smartphone? Montana Legal Services Association developed a mobile friendly intake so that Montanans can more easily access our services. Whether on the bus, in a waiting room, or at your dinner table, you can apply for free legal help with family law, housing, public benefits, and much, much more.

To apply for free legal help, click on the link to the online application on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.