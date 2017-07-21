Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•July 10, 2017 – July 16, 2017 – 27 Calls for service: 4 traffic stops; 1 non-injury crash; 1 report of theft; 5 vehicle unlocks; 9 law information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 agency assists; 1 noise complaint; 1 report of criminal mischief; 1 alarm (unfounded); 1 domestic disturbance call; proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

City Court

•Candice Marie Konecny, Great Falls, theft, obtain or exerts unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, fine of $1,075 with $750 suspended on conditions for six months (1/10/18), restitution to Russell’s in the amount of $297.92 with a supervisory fee of $29.79, 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months with credit given for six hours served prior to sentencing, ticket issued 11/28/16.

•Candice Marie Konecny, Great Falls, obstructing a Peace Officer or other Public Servant, fine of $585 with $400 suspended on conditions for six months (1/10/18), Public Defender fee of $250, deferred imposition of 180 days jail for a period of six months, ticket issued 11/28/16.