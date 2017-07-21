FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 20, 2007 —

Congressman Denny Rehberg secured $1.5 million in funding for Montana Highway 323. The road extends roughly 71 miles with approximately 20 miles remaining unpaved. The funds will be used to help complete the remaining unpaved portion. . .Stephanie Steffes, Regan Walker and Allyson Carroll recently traveled to Anaheim, Calif., where the young ladies presented their projects at the National FCCLA Leadership meeting. Stephanie and Regan participated in the Entrepreneurship Competition for their project which entailed selling Cougar apparel through their business The Cougar Connection. The ladies received a silver medal. Allyson participated in the Career Investigation project based on her research for Interior Design and she received a gold medal. . .Forty-five bikers from Canada arrived in Baker July 6. They are raising money for Habitat for Humanity. The Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture welcomed them by providing a barbecue supper and continental breakfast the next morning. The Baker High School Sports Complex was opened by them to spend the night. . .Sixty golfers participated in the 2007 Mammo Whammo Yellow Ball Golf Tournament July 14. The tournament raised $13,000 in funds for the Friends of FMC Foundation.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 18, 1997 —

The County Planner position vacated by Mike Madler has been successfully filled by Roger Schmidt. . .Local author, Elaine Traweek, of Baker was one of over 50 contributors to the book Leaning Into The Wind: Women Write From the Heart of the West. The book was nationally released June 14 . .. Roy and Sharon Ferrel will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary July 19. . . Teresa Stark will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house Aug. 2. . .Pianist Dianna Cline Anderson and cellist J. Erik Anderson will present a concert of classical favorites July 27 at the American Lutheran Church. . .Last Tuesday, July 8, six men and seven women passed through Baker on their way to Bowman during this year’s Peace Run. The Peace Run is an Olympic-style run emphasizing themes of peace and friendship through sports . . .Webster Wranglers 4-H Club of Baker was awarded a $100 People in Partner Grant from the Montana 4-H Foundation. The 4-H Club will use the grant to replace two rural signs that show where members of the community reside. The signs need to be replaced due to weathering.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 16, 1987 —

Taking first place in the Prince Invitational softball tournament was the Baker team comprised of Jeff Venhaus, Gordy Stickel, Steve Vezina, Pat Harrison, Tim Hornung, Rod Morris, Clayton Hornung, Randy Morris, Dave Havens, Todd Overton, Dale Boggs, and Mark Wandle. . .The Peace Run came through Baker July 9, enroute to New York City where the run will end on the North American continent. . .Dave and Dorothy Gray celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 21. Wayne and Mary Stark will celebrate their 25th anniversary July 26. . . Friday night a benefit dance was held at the Green Dragon for Patty Bremer, who was recently injured in an automobile accident. Saturday, July 25, a benefit will be held for the families of Patty Bremer and Robby Hickey. . .Pearl DeGrand, 79, lifetime resident of the Baker area, died July 9. . .Lynn Householder of Ismay has been selected to be a member of the 12th District Special Study Task Force to study alternatives for restoring optimal borrower service of the Farm Credit Service.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 14, 1977 —

Pictured are the Bakerites who were named to the State Line All Star Babe Ruth baseball team. They are Wade Beyers, Lester Straub, Scott Townsend, Dale McCamish, Wade Jacobsen and coach Tom Mahon. . .Baker School District No. 12 school board said yes Monday evening to a motion asking for a bond issue election to vote on an estimated $595,000 indoor swimming pool and concourse area complex. . .The Senior Citizen Center at Baker was the scene of a pretty red and white birthday party last Saturday in honor of Stella Plummber. . .The nine sons and daughters of Glenn and Bessie Stark held a family reunion at the top of Casper Mountain, south of Casper, Wyo., July 8-10. . .Pictured are Kim Pinnow, Russell Stoddard and Robert Livesey who recently have been notified they have been selected for membership in the American Musical Ambassadors Band. This highly select concert band will tour several European countries next July 23 – August 14. . .There are some new professional people around Baker these days. We have, of course, the new doctor, Dr. Obye; and a new pharmacist employed at Rexall Drug, Mike Carter; and a new home economist, Patsy Doyle, our newest arrival.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 19, 1967 —

Maureen O’Donnell, a member of the Fertile Prairie 4-H Club, was the county dress revue winner in the 14 and over age group. Nora O’Donnell was the county winner in the under 14 age group. . .Kregg Flint, son of Mr. and Mrs. Buzz Flint, was injured in a single car accident near Fort Collins, Colo., July 14. . .Lynn Russell and Linda Giesick, County Extension agent, presented a modeling workshop to Fallon County 4-H clothing members July 6 in preparation for the Dress Revue which was held July 14. . . A record breaking 1967 wheat crop in Montana was the forecast Tuesday by the Montana Crop Reporting Service.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 11, 1957 —

Baker citizens were rudely awakened Thursday morning. July 18, at approximately 6:30 when fire was discovered in the Baker Implement and Gambles Store, adjoining businesses. . .Radioactivity is something the ordinary person as well as many classed as out of the ordinary know little about. Arlin Anderson, Plevna, was the first to notice that his geiger counter was “going crazy” with the detection of uranium in high amounts. He contacted the Baker sheriff who, after checking other sources, called many people to determine what was causing the action. After explaining the maneuvers of the local machines and the terrific storm and wind of the previous night, the evacuation order was considered. It was rescinded after Army and Air Force men were flown to Baker to determine the radioactivity was insufficient to cause any danger to residents.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 17, 1947 —

The rain and hail storm in Baker reached cloudburst proportions Tuesday evening and in 25 minutes 2.54 inches of rain fell. Almost every basement in town was either flooded or partially so. The wind snapped the telephone cable in about 600 pieces. Hail wrought damage to numerous grain fields around the county. . .George Schettler, Mart H. Cretsinger and Raymond Fost were the newly elected directors of the annual meeting of stockholders of the Equity Cooperative Assoc. . .About 20 Boy Scouts left Baker Wednesday for a week’s camping trip. They traveled in the back of a truck driven by Manford Hawks to the American Legion Lake in the Black Hills. The boys financed their own trip with money they took in selling hamburgers at the race meet. They were accompanied on the trip by Dr. S. A. Weeks, Vince Steiber and Jay Reynolds.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 15, 1937 —

Vance Curless and a party of friends were returning from a dance at Wildwood Saturday night when Vance’s car hit the corner of the bridge and was hurled over end to end several times. Agnes Tommerdahl suffered the severest injuries and was taken to the Baker hospital for treatment. The car was reported a total wreck. . .All drivers in the vicinity are warned they must cut down their speed while driving between Baker and Plevna. Highway surveyors are working along this piece of road. . .Tom Traweek, one of the old time cowpunching ranchers, was connected with the Gupton Ranch, part of which is now the Vincellette place.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 14, 1927 —

A meeting of the Fallon County Fair Board was held Monday afternoon with secretary L. W. Busch presiding due to the absence of president Larry Burns. Members L. Price, F. M. Hopper and Geo. McHoes attended. . .Karl Pinnow, acknowledged leader of registered potato growers in Fallon County, will leave next week for his new farm home east of Miles City. . .An interesting type of new machinery is being introduced into this section and it won’t be long before many of the farmers around here will be owning one of these machines. This machine is called the “combine”. . .Tuesday at the courthouse, Justice of the Peace Ruth Russell presided over her first jury trial. The contending parties were D. L. Plummer of Willard and Jack Severson, who recently moved to Wisconsin.