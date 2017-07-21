Fallon County Gun Range

By Shane Bettenhausen,

Gun Range Manager

We are checking for interest in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program. This program is for grades 6 through 12, no shooting experience necessary. Shooters will shoot .22 caliber pistols at steel targets under strict supervision of range officers. Pistols and ammunition will be provided. If interested or for more information contact Shane Bettenhausen at the range during office hours, 406-778-2112, cell 406-630-2203 or email falloncountygunrange@midrivers.com.