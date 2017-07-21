Fallon County Fire Resolution

Resolution No. 2018-3

WHEREAS, high winds including small amounts of precipitation, low humidity, and unseasonably high temperatures has occurred within the County of Fallon;

WHEREAS, fires have occurred and will continue to occur in Fallon County and throughout Eastern Montana, and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Fallon County Commissioners that a Burn Ban is in effect immediately (7/17/2017);

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that Fallon County is imposing a Burn Ban which restricts burning of all Agricultural, Burn Barrel, and Garbage Pits on land within the boundaries of Fallon County. Open burning shall cease immediately until further notice. EXCEPT, within the limits of the Town of Baker, Town of Plevna and Bureau of Land Management and State of Montana Lands. These lands shall be governed by the rules and regulations of their respective agencies.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that copies of this resolution be filed with the Fallon County Clerk and Recorder and the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Division in Helena. Copies will also be sent to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservations as well as the Bureau of Land Management.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, this resolution will become effective at 4:15 PM July 17, 2017;

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Fallon County Board of Commissioners this 17th day of July, 2017.

FALLON COUNTY COMMISSION

BAKER, MONTANA

Absent, Steve Baldwin, Chairman

s/Deb Ranum, Member

s/Roy Rost, Member

(Seal)

Attest:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder