Fallon County entering Stage 1 fire restrictions

By Marla Prell,

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Information Officer

Effective July 18 at 12:01 a.m., Fallon County entered Stage 1 fire restrictions. Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within that county, so campfire and smoking restrictions also will be in place at South Sandstone Fishing Access Site.

Stage 1 restrictions mean that people cannot build or maintain a campfire. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to the extremely dry conditions and fire dangers.