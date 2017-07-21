Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

9:27am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

The change order for north walls of hangars has been approved by EMC. Discussion followed on water damage in the hangars. The mural on the Museum is done, the old Mural is hanging downtown. Advised the silhouette murals of the museum will be painted over white and asked if it should be repainted with the same silhouettes or of something different. Commission advised contacting the historical society and see what they want.

Advised that no quote for the courthouse skylights has been received yet, so no change order.

Commissioner Rost asked about guttering for the Courthouse and knows of another contractor who has the ability to make 6-inch guttering corners. Jason will share this information with First Dakota.

State DES and FEMA will be here next week on July 19th. Eastern Plains Economic Development is also meeting this day. Discussion followed on Commissioner Ranum being on that board.

Brosz Engineering will be on-site this week doing their assessments.

Presented and reviewed the budget for the Tornado recovery costs and reimbursements.

10:08am Jason left the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Alba Higgins Shop Foreman will not be attending, as they are chip and sealing in Plevna.

10:18am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

PROJECT UPDATES

Viewed the YouTube video on Baker Lake Dewatering. Discussion followed on the MDU pipeline depth.

Discussion followed on a plan to keep the lake from silting back in.

Brosz Engineering advised that John Peila, Diamond J. Construction, would like to propose concrete streets over the culverts vs. asphalt.

10:40am Jason left the meeting.

10:50am Shannon left the meeting.

10:53am Scott Rabbitt, Parks Dept., Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, and Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum, asked Scott if he would get a sprinkler system like the fairgrounds is using to water the trees. He will look into getting one.

Scott asked if he should advertise that the road into Splash Park will be closed this Thurs. and Fri. due to the Road Dept. chip and sealing the road. Splash Park will be open, it will just need to be walked into. Commission approves posting to website, facebook, radio, and newspaper.

Brosz Engineering advised that the current boat ramp is in bad shape and should be replaced this fall when the lake is dry.

10:55am Forrest Sanderson, KLJ Engineering joined the meeting.

10:57am Shannon and Scott left the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Forrest advised Commission of a new Federal Grant for natural resources impacted communities for about 30 million and will see if any of it can be used for Fallon County.

Mary advised that all Growth Policy edits were given to Forrest.

City council accepted the recommendation of the Zoning Commission to zone the JR&RII property (Runnings) as Commercial.

Received an application from Farmers Union for Community Acknowledgement for a LOMA.

Forrest will be meeting with the Parks Dept. regarding the park next to the hospital to discuss placing utility poles and sidewalks in the flood hazard area and if a permit is required.

Viewed Video on YouTube on Baker Lake Dewatering.

11:10am Forrest and Mary left the meeting.

11:18am Stacey Moore, Library Director joined the meeting.

Discussion on the handicap scooter for the Library and how it will be paid for. Library budget?

11:23am Stacey left the meeting.

11:45am

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:02pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:00pm Dan Thielen joined the meeting. Requesting the Commission for a more accessible handicap approach on the south side of the Library or the side street. Commission discussed the scooter option and availability of library staff to help take scooters out to individuals in need.

1:03pm Nicole Benefiel, Justice Peace joined the meeting.

1:05pm Dan left the meeting.

Nicole spoke of an e-mail that was sent out this morning stating the courtroom is not available later today or Friday. Discussion on why it’s not available on Friday. Nicole stated that she feels it’s an ongoing issue and Commissioner Ranum feels this is inappropriate that Nicole does not have access to the courtroom. Nicole will have to use a conference room for her case this afternoon.

Nicole stated there was an issue last week with the Clerk of Courts office.

Commissioner Ranum suggests telling the clients that the courtroom is not available.

1:12pm Nicole left the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin visited the Clerk of Courts office and was advised there is a hearing in there this afternoon and Friday is blocked off in case the trial runs longer.

1:30pm Commission left to tour the lake.

TOURING DEWATERING OF LAKE

2:19pm Chanse Hoenke joined the meeting.

2:30pm Commission returned from lake tour.

REVIEW SCOPE OF WORK FOR CLEANING CONTRACTS- PARKVIEW AND HEALTH DEPT.

Commission reviewed the ad for cleaning bids of Parkview 1 and inclusion of the Health Department.

Chanse asked about the status of provisional contract. Commission advised it is still with the County Attorney.

2:51pm David Anderson, Rusty Shaw, Bill Atchison of Denbury joined the meeting.

2:53pm Chanse left the meeting. Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

NEW PROPOSED PIPELINE

Discussion and updates given since 2015 and environmental studies. All the environmental studies are completed and Sage Grouse seems to be the biggest hurdle. Presented and reviewed a map of the Sage Grouse study and pipeline. Tentative start date is 2018-19 for construction. Purchase of right-of-ways can be the hurdle that pushes it into 2019. The plan is to start title research in August to make sure none of the land has sold since 2015. Oneok line is a 50’ right-of-way. They will start surveying in mid to late August. Receiving plats late Sept. to Oct. then will approach the land owners.

Denbury’s concern is how does the Commission want to handle encroachment permits and road damage and asked if there is room for a man-camp. Commission advised there is and it is currently leased out to Trans-Canada Keystone XL. Denbury doesn’t believe there will be a conflict as Trans-Canada will follow Denbury’s time line of work. Denbury will have approximately 300 individuals. The Man-Camp can handle 600-800 people, as that is what the City Lagoon can handle.

Jason advised getting in touch with the City.

Denbury asked about trailers and who was bringing them in for Trans-Canada. Discussion followed on trailers and campers.

Denbury’s Pipeline build is 110 miles long with 20” pipe and estimate it will take 4 months.

Commissioner Baldwin asked about a Road Haul Agreement. Denbury concurs with the agreement and would like to meet with the Road Foreman prior to any work beginning.

The potential start date is Oct. 1, 2018.

Discussion followed on the Sage Grouse program.

Denbury asked if the Commission would like to be a Cooperating Agent. Commission does.

Discussion followed on the Buy American Pipe program and on the Methane Rule.

Commissioner Baldwin asked if the XL Pipeline has any type of impact on Denbury. It has no benefit or harm for them.

This is a CO2 line not a crude oil line.

Overall Denbury will have 27 tribes to deal with.

3:54pm Bill, Dave, Rusty, and Jason left the meeting.

3:57pm Stacey Moore, Library Director joined the meeting.

LIBRARY BUDGET REVIEW

Discussion on types of scooter.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Library purchase of two scooters for handicap use to get from the vehicle to the Library. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

Review and discussion on Library 2018 budget.

Commission will take into consideration.

4:18pm Stacey left the meeting.

4:19pm Shane Bettenhausen, Gun Range Manager joined the meeting.

GUN RANGE BUDGET REVIEW

Review and discussion on Shooting Range 2018 budget. Commission approves.

Conversation on converting from a physical key to a keypad system for entry into the Shooting Range.

Asked permission to have the Scholastic Kids shoot on 2nd and 4th Wed. evenings. Commissioner approves.

4:43pm Shane left the meeting.

4:44pm Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

Discussion on what Traveler’s Insurance offers in CyberSecurity training vs. what KnowBe4 offers.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the purchase the KowBe4 quote CyberSecurity training for 3 years. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

4:48pm Dustan left the meeting.

4:50pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2017

9:30am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Roy Rost, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:27am Forrest Sanderson, KLJ; Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNING BOARD DECISION

9:32am Commissioner Rost joined the meeting.

The Planning Board met last night, but no quorum, there were no objections to the Growth Policy and is ready to move to public hearing. Forrest will prepare all the necessary notices.

COMMUNITY APPROVAL OF A LOMA SUBMITTED BY FARMER’S UNION

Travis still needs to submit to FEMA even though the approval of the LOMA acknowledgment has been signed; it can take anywhere from 2 to 18 months to get FEMA’s approval.

Commissioner Rost makes the motion to sign the community acknowledgement LOMA form for 8 Ag Lane, Baker, MT submitted by Travis Mashak. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

Discussion followed on Denbury wanting to use the Keystone XL Man Camp, the lease contract and the State of Montana permits.

9:53am Forrest and Mary left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder