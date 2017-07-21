Bohle Family Reunion – 100 years on the ranch

On July 4-6, Kalyn and Leslie Bohle hosted a family reunion around the Plevna area.

A year ago Kalyn realized that it would be 100 years since grandparents Fred & Barbara Bohle homesteaded on the ranch ten miles southwest of Plevna, and started planning for the reunion. After doing much research, it was found that Fred had not actually filed the homestead papers until 1923. Henry and Mae Bohle purchased the ranch in about 1948. Kalyn and Leslie bought the ranch in 1997. Using the Plevna Community Center as a home base, the afternoon of the 4th was spent out at the homestead buildings. A few of the rock and mud walls from the house and barns are still standing. The 5th was spent with a BBQ at Medicine Rocks and visiting the Fallon and Carter County Museums. The 6th was more visiting, viewing cemeteries, and also looking around Great-Grandpa Heinrich’s homestead, northeast of Plevna, that was lost in the depression.

Ten children were born to Fred and Barbara, two died in infancy, while three of the other eight are still living. The attendance was around 80 people showing up for all or parts of it, with 17 out of 25 first cousins able to attend. Relatives came from Florida, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.