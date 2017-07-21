Baker Lake July 21, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Geese walk the peninsula with goslings in tow as they make do with low water levels. “Geese will move on when the lake can no longer sustain them,” said FWP biologist Brandi Skone. “It might be Sandstone or some other pond. They often nest up to two miles from water. We do not move them because nature can best take care of itself so we don’t do more harm or accidentally transport disease.” Photos by Angel Wyrwas Some tornado debris makes its way to the shoreline as the lake water vanishes. Just a reminder: As work continues on the lake, residents are asked to refrain from going in past the shoreline. Debris covered in dried string algae and baked on mud give the illusion of partially excavated dinosaur bones. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Baker LakeFeaturedGallery