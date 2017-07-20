Karl Robert Bertsch, 82

Karl Robert Bertsch, age 82 of Laurel, Mont. passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Riverstone Hospice Home of Billings.

Karl was born July 18, 1934 in Baker Mont., the son of Karl Henry and Paulina Bertsch. Karl’s education was country school and the ninth grade in Marmarth N.D. He joined the Navy on his 17th birthday July 18, 1951. Karl received his GED while in the service and worked as a mechanic fixing planes that came home from Korea and sending them back into use. Karl left the Navy on his 21st birthday July 18, 1955.

Karl married Janice Austin on August 2, 1957 in Miles City, Mont. Karl spent his working life primarily in the oilfields of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Colorado, and Alaska as a rig worker, driller and truck driver. Karl did do some over the road trucking as well. Karl lived 25 years in the Casper, Wyo. area and moved to Laurel in 2007 where he resided until he passed away after battling cancer.

Karl is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann Bertsch of Billings and Tamara Rae (Doug) Harvey of Casper, one sister Esther Wassink of Powell Wyo., and 28 nieces and nephews. Honorary family members are Janice Speiser, Edna (Bounce) and Bill Flanery of Billings, Cherry Tipton and Jack Tipton of Casper, Joe Tipton of Kaycee, Wyo. and Donna Macool of Sealy, Texas.

Karl was preceded in death by one son Robert Karl, his parents, five brothers, Theodore, Herbert, Walter, Albert, and Henry, five sisters, Lillian Johnson, Violet Freier Aasen, Juanita Hall, Ida Hellickson, Hulda, and also six nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be sent to Riverstone Hospice Home, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, Mont. 59102.