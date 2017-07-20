A funeral service for Hedi Mae Haaser, 33, of Reno, Nev., formerly of Baker, Mont., was held on July 15, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker. Burial will take place at a later date.

Hedi’s family received friends on July 14 at the funeral home.

Hedi passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at her home in Reno, Nev.

Hedi Mae Haaser was born November 17, 1983 in Glendive, Mont., the daughter of George and Victoria (Wood) Haaser. She grew up in Baker, Mont. and Ft. Smith, Ark., a place that was very dear to her. Hedi had a free spirit and a love of travel that took her to many places across the country. She worked for a time as a branch manager of Square One Solutions in Billings, Mont. where she helped arrange transportation for the Super Bowl teams in Arizona. Hedi later moved to Reno, Nev., where she was currently raising her three sons with the help of her Dad, George, her sons’ father, Phillip and her fiancé, John Skowronek.

Hedi will be remembered for her beautiful, kind, and loving heart that was evident to everyone she knew. She was a talented artist, and a great cook, as well as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend to all. Hedi had a beautiful voice and could sing any song she heard. She loved to spend time outdoors camping and was known for her fondness of makeup. Hedi’s sons were the loves of her life and meant the world to her.

Hedi is survived by her sons, Noah Joseph, Logan Andrew and Corban David all of Reno, Nev.; fiancé, John Skowronek; father, George Haaser of Reno, Nev.; mother, Vicki (Dave) Lane of Forsyth, Mont.; grandparent, Donald E. Wood of Glendive, Mont.; siblings, Libby Eoff, Sissy Gilbreth, Georgia Fitz, and Kathy Palmer all of Ft. Smith, Ark., Stacy (Klark) Gabel of Bismarck, N.D., Joey (Kailee) Haaser and Mariah Haaser both of Miles City, Mont., Justin (Jessica) Lane of Wishek, N.D., and Melissa Lane of Billings, Mont.; uncles, Donnie (Brenda) Wood of Baker, Mont., Jeff (Edie) Wood of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Bobby (Karen Beyers) Wood of Baker, Mont.; aunt, Renee (Kenny) Mueller of Cripple Creek, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins including Lisa, Mindy and Mallory who were very special to her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Ella Wood, paternal grandparents A. O. Haaser and Dorothy Haaser, a brother James Lane, and sister-in-law Melissa Lane.

