Graveside service for Arnold (Carl)  and Bernice Carlson

Bernice was born and raised in Baker with her parents, Gottlieb and Mathilda Freimark and her brothers Leo and LaVern and sisters Irene and Violet. Carl was the son of Mildred and John Carlson. He grew up south of Rhame on the family homestead with his brothers Vernon, Herbert, Milford and Donald. They were married on Sept. 9, 1950 in Baker and then moved to Miles City. After 35 years there they moved to Billings. They shared 59 years together before Carl passed in 2009. Bernice went to join Carl on June 17.

Their ashes will be buried together in the family plot at Custer County Cemetery on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us as we say goodbye.