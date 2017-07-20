Funeral Notice Harold Meidinger, 95

Harold Meidinger, age 95, of Terry, Mont. passed away on July 16, 2017 at Hospice in Terry Community Hospital with his family at his side.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Prairie County Hospital Hospice Room.