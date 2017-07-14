Fallon/Carter, Wibaux and Prairie County Extension Office invite you to attend the annual Tri-County Weed Tour Wednesday, July 19.

By Elin Kittelmann,

Fallon/Carter County Extension

Fallon/Carter, Wibaux and Prairie County Extension Office invite you to attend the annual Tri-County Weed Tour Wednesday, July 19. We will start the tour at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and Westomore Road at 2 p.m. A meal will be served at the conclusion of the program by the Cabin Creek Homemakers. There will be four pesticide applicator recertification credits offered.

What can drone technology do for you? Brady Woodard, Moore Engineering, Inc.

There is a handful of benefits we can provide via drone technology. We’ve worked with several Weed Boards, covering land areas efficiently and effectively. The result? High detail photography that can determine location of noxious weeds. Brady will provide real-time tracking of flight plans, even while in the field. This is most beneficial for areas that are difficult – or even impossible – to reach on foot. In this presentation, he will cover more of the benefits to your Weed Board as well as talk about permissions, file sizes, GIS integration, regulations, insurance and additional technology and data information.

Cheatgrass suppressive bacteria and Houndstongue, Jane Mangold, MSU Extension Invasive Plant Specialist

Over the last couple years, there has been a lot of interest in the weed-suppressive bacteria Pseudomonas fluorescens for controlling cheatgrass and other annual grasses. This portion of the presentation will cover basics of how this bacteria may impact cheatgrass and Japanese brome growth and abundance, including data from a 3-year study at multiple sites in Montana and Wyoming. The second half of the presentation will focus on identification, biology and management of houndstongue. This toxic, biennial noxious weed with bur-like seeds is easily moved from place to place and is a relative new-comer to the far eastern part of Montana. Learning how to identify it, understanding how it grows, and being aware of various ways to manage it will help protect range and natural areas in eastern Montana.

Red Grass Invasion, Jeff Mosley, MSU Extension Range Management Specialist

Little bluestem is a native, perennial bunchgrass that, in recent years, has become invasive in many areas of eastern Montana. Management options for controlling little bluestem include fertilizer, herbicide, prescribed fire, mowing, and targeted grazing. The advantages and disadvantages of these options will be discussed, as well as grazing management guidelines to prevent little bluestem from gaining the upper hand.

Tips on Using Sheep to Graze Leafy Spurge, Les Thomason, Sheep Producer and Herder

This question & answer session will give you an opportunity to visit with longtime sheep producer Les Thomason about his experience grazing leafy spurge with sheep and answer questions about timing, effectiveness, and grazing management.

A tour will also be held in Broadus July 17 and Ekalaka July 18. Call the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office for more information 406-778-7110.