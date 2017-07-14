Prather trial vacated; change of plea

A criminal drug trial that was scheduled for the end of June was vacated when 20-year-old Alysa Prather changed her plea to guilty in District Court June 27.

By Angel Wyrwas

A criminal drug trial that was scheduled for the end of June was vacated when 20-year-old Alysa Prather changed her plea to guilty in District Court June 27. Prather was charged with two felony counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs in January.

Court documents state that Undersheriff Nic Eisele’s investigation of the death of a minor in December 2016 led to the discovery of a texting conversation between the decedent and Prather. She provided the decedent with types of pills and a dollar amount she was asking for each pill: addies (Adderall) $5 each, $3 for Xanax and $5 for trams (Tramadol). Later in the text conversation the decedent asked for a number of each of the pills and made a plan to purchase them from Prather.

Further investigation revealed that Prather had forwarded the message to another individual that replied on what and how many pills he intended to purchase from her. Court documents also disclose that Prather had current prescriptions for the drugs she was offering to sell.

A person who was an adult at the time of distribution and who is convicted of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs to a minor may be subject to an enhanced sentence that can mean longer incarceration and higher fines. Both charges in this case carry an enhancement.

Prather plead guilty to both counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs per a non-binding plea agreement with the State. The maximum penalty for each count is not more than life in prison and a fine of not more that $50,000.

According to the plea agreement the State will make a sentence recommendation to the court that Prather shall be sentenced to five years to the Montana State Women’s Prison with one year suspended and pay a $1000 fine for Count 1. The State will recommend that Prather be sentenced to 10 years to the Montana Women’s Prison with six years suspended and pay a fine of $1000 for Count 2. Counts 1 & 2 shall run concurrent.

Prather is currently in the custody of the Fallon County Correctional Facility until her sentencing hearing on Tuesday, August 8.