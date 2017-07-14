Oil and gas lease sale EA public comment period begins

(MILES CITY, Mont.) –The Bureau of Land Management has opened a 30-day public comment period on an Environmental Assessment with an unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact for 204 nominated oil and gas lease parcels in Big Horn, Custer, Carter, Fallon, Garfield, Powder River, Richland and Rosebud counties within the Miles City Field Office.

The 30-day comment period will end on August 10, 2017.

The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive and supports working landscapes across the West through its many programs.

“Making lease parcels available for oil and gas development is a priority for our district, and is in keeping with the Administration’s goal of making America safe through energy independence,” said Diane Friez, Eastern Montana/Dakotas District Manager.

The BLM-administered lands in this lease sale conform to the 2015 Rocky Mountain Region Record of Decision and Miles City Field Office Approved Resource Management Plan, which are part of the Rocky Mountain Region Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation Strategy.

The EA, unsigned FONSI, parcel list, and maps are available on the BLM e-Planning website at: tinyurl.com/l4ajhss.

After a review and consideration of public comments, the EA will be updated as needed. Prior to the issuance of any leases, the Decision Record and FONSI will be finalized and posted for public review on the BLM e-Planning website dedicated for this EA.

The lease sale is tentatively scheduled for December 12, 2017. The final acreage amount will be determined after the full public review process.

The public is welcome to contribute comments regarding these lease parcel nominations by one of the following methods:

Email: blm_mt_miles_cityfo_lease_ea@blm.gov

Mail: Miles City Field Office

Attention: Irma Nansel

111 Garryowen Road

Miles City, MT 59301-7000

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, they should be aware that the entire comment – including the personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For more information contact Irma Nansel at the BLM Miles City Field Office at 406- 233-3653.