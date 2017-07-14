Baker 11U All Stars place 4th at 11U Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament

By Karrol Williams

On July 6, the Baker 11U All Star Baseball Team traveled to Helena for the 11U Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament. Opening ceremonies took place July 6 with Helena, Bitterroot South, Kalispell, Belgrade, Baker, Miles City, Columbia Falls, Mission Valley, Bozeman and Glendive all taking the field for recognition.

Baker started off with pool play at 1 p.m. on July 7 against Belgrade. The boys had a tough game with a 6-20 loss. They would then face Columbia Falls Friday night. Baker came out with an 8-7 win. Saturday morning Baker came out strong and ended with a 15-5 win against Mission Valley. Baker ended pool play with a 2-1 record seeding them 5th for the tournament.

Tournament play started July 8 for Baker against Belgrade. Baker won a hard fought battle in extra innings by the score of 8-7. This would advance Baker to the Semi-Final game facing Helena. Baker lost against a very strong Helena team by the score of 0-10. This loss put Baker into the 3rd and 4th place Consolation game against Kalispell. Baker lost another close game by the score of 7-8.