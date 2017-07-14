An All-American 4th of July celebration

Even though the 4th proved to be particularly hot, it didn’t stop residents from joining in the celebration at the Fallon County Fairgrounds.

By Angel Wyrwas

Even though the 4th proved to be particularly hot, it didn’t stop residents from joining in the celebration at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. Around 700 people came throughout the day to partake in the tournaments, inflatables, Bar-B-Que and concerts. Twenty dollar vouchers toward ticket purchases at the fairgrounds were given to members of the teams that placed first in volleyball, horseshoes and corn hole.

“People were very adaptable,” said Fairgrounds Manager Lani DeBuhr. “They came out here and enjoyed the same things they usually do minus the lake.” There was a waterslide inflatable and misting station that stayed busy throughout the day. “It was exciting to see a lot of participation in the tournaments,” said DeBuhr.

The concerts were well received by young and old alike. Children danced near the stage to the Bon Jovi Tribute band “Bed of Roses” and the lead singer danced with some of the audience. As the weather turned a bit cooler, a wonderful firework show performed by the Baker Fire Department ended the day with a bang.

Photos by Angel Wyrwas