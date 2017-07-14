2017 Traveling Collection

The Traveling Collection featuring 18 works representative of the 38th Annual Juried Exhibit can be viewed at the O’Fallon Historical Museum in Baker now until Aug. 4. The Annual Juried Exhibit features works from new and returning artists from across the US. Entries had to be original and completed within the last two years. The exhibit is a recording of local, regional and national artists whose time, skill and patience have been demonstrated in many different mediums.

Artist Jerry David Cornelia was the Juror for this show. Jerry was born and raised in eastern Montana. Primarily a selftaught artist, his work covers a variety of genres, from classical sculpture and figurative paintings to whimsical sculpture, paintings, and functional art. His love of creating objects and no self-imposed limits on his subject matter or the materials he uses lead to development of a large and diverse body of work. These range from art clocks, fantasy character sculptures, surreal paintings, realistic figurative paintings, and sculptures as well as witty, quirky paintings (often accompanied by comic titles) featuring a cast of characters from sheep and dogs, to his recurring red headed ladies.

Jerry selected 63 pieces to grace the walls of the museum. At the end of March a selection of work from the show started it’s 10-month journey through eastern Montana stopping at a variety of venues for display.