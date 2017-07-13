FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 13, 2007 —

July 13 is going to be a big day in Baker. Merchants are having their annual Crazy Day promotion, the sixth annual Cedar Creek Anticline Production is planned with a free meal and street dance, and Shakespeare in the Parks will be that evening, also. . .July 5, four Baker residents were traveling west on Highway 12 in Slope County, N.D., in a 2000 Ford pickup driven by Braden Duffield, age 24. Other occupants were Tandra Allen, 26; Marisa Straub, 19; and Thomas J. Owens, 20. Duffield lost control of the vehicle and all four occupants were ejected as none of them were wearing seatbelts. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were transported to Bowman and Owens was transferred to Medcenter One in Bismarck where he died of injuries July 7. Straub had only minor injuries. Duffield was transferred to Rapid City where he is in a coma in intensive care. . .The City of Baker has contracted Ken Griffith to tear down the Baker Hotel and haul the material away. . .Raenette Kendall is the winner of the patio set from Mid-Rivers.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, July 11, 1997 —

Dennis Randash, owner of Randash Motors, Inc., was awarded the 1997 Chrysler Five Star Award for Excellence. Only one out of every four Chrysler Corporation dealers earn Five Star status. . . Richard and Shirley Opp will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 12. . .Reynolds Supermarket July Employee of the Month is Angel Hanson. . .Picture: Courtney Dietz, representing Shell NorthStar Resources, presented a check to Scout Commissioner Roger Schmidt. This donation will be used by the Scouts for various activities and camping. . .Artist and songwriter, Bill LaBree (Glendive mobile home dealer and recording studio operator) along with his fellow band member, retired educator Leon Sevier, have just released a new album. This recording by Glendive’s band “Yellowstone” is called “25 Years”. Ekalaka native, Rick Frye, who now lives in Culbertson played steel guitar on five of the tracks. . .Two inches of rain was recorded July 1.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 9, 1987 —

Fallon County Day is a picture perfect day. There were around 2,000 people on hand for the “beach party”. Those responsible for organizing the day this year were Terri Tuggle, RoxAnne Huffman and Darlene Hornung. . .Word has been received that Patty Bremer will be transferred to Billings from Fargo, she is presently paralyzed below her arms. Rob Hickey, who was seriously injured in an automobile accident, has been reported as entering rehabilitation in Billings. He has been paralyzed below the arms. . .A western theme was used for the 40th anniversary celebration of Harold and Lillian Jensen last Thursday, July 2. . .Leroy Singer of the Plainsmen Search and Rescue is pictured presenting a check to Chuck Larson for being the winner of the $500 worth of fuel drawing held on Fallon County Day. . .Babe Ruth baseball team finishes second this year. Coach this year was Pat Zink and his team consisted of Joel Renner, Kyle Newell, Mike Menger, Kelly Krieger, Bryon Wiman, Scott Nichols, Dusten Hatfield, Nic Thimmesch, John Gunderson, Trent Thompson, Richie Rankin, Toby McPhee and Ryan Hecker.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 7, 1977 —

Pictured are Bernie Heiser and Wally Meidinger sitting in the jeep, and standing are Emil Hoem and Larry Lindstrom who are looking over the new rural fire fighting equipment put together by the Baker Fire Department last week. The jeep and trailer with pressure tank will be located north of Baker at the Stark ranch to be used in that area. . .Baker has a doctor practicing in the clinic and hospital at the present time who will be here temporarily for as long as we need him. Dr. John Obye comes to Baker from Jordan. . .Glenn Follmer lost two cows and a yearling calf when they were hit by an REA power pole struck by lightning in one of the many thunderstorms plaguing the area this past week. . .Although the condition of the municipal swimming pool might be a debatable topic, it can safely be said that the Baker instructional swimming program is in good shape. The level of participation is high – 233 swimmers are signed up for lessons. Kathy Crippen, Carol Gill and Johnny Miller instruct the six levels of swimmers. . .A free will offering for the Hegges will be taken at the benefit dinner-dance planned this Friday evening at the recreation center in Marmarth.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 12, 1967 —

The Fallon County Athletic Club will host the five day District 3 Babe Ruth baseball tournament July 12-15, which includes six leagues bringing 120 boys from 14 different towns with Dale Krieger, Gale Shepherd, Brian Bechtold and Larry Moser representing Baker on one of the teams. . .A business deal was completed this week whereby Tri-State Equipment Co. was sold to High Plains Equipment, Inc. This is a newly formed corporation with Kenneth Rustad, president; Leland Gundlach, vice president and general manager; Ashley Stanhope, treasurer; Fred Buerkle, secretary; and Robert Celander, director. . .Robert Boggs is the final winner in the Who’s Who Contest sponsored by the Fallon County Times. Sharon Moore was our youngest winner. . .Annual Fallon County 4-H Range Tour ride will be held this week on the MacKay and MacKay Ranch.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 4, 1957 —

Curtiss Pratt, about 45, narrowly escaped death Wednesday morning when a ditch in which he was working suddenly caved in and buried him. Mr. Pratt, who arrived in Baker Tuesday, has just started to work for the city Wednesday morning. Frantic digging by fellow workers freed him in about 15 minutes. He was in a semi-conscious state when brought to the surface. Later reports said he is in satisfactory condition. . .Lloyd Sinclair and Craig Bowen embarked on a bus as part of the Yellowstone Valley Council delegation to attend the Fourth National Jamboree of the Boy Scouts of America at Valley Forge, Pa.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 10, 1947 —

Rex Flint, manager of the Fallon County Fair Board, announced this week that the Hettinger Cowboy Band had agreed to furnish the music for the Fallon County Fair this year. . .R. R. Stevens, A. J. Spisla and Eddie Nelson were chosen delegates to the state department Legion convention to be held at Billings this week. . .In special session Tuesday, the County Commissioners appointed Wm. Holmes as sheriff to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Andrew Andolshek. . .The Adolph Riegers had the misfortune of having a good milk cow killed and six others crippled when they were hit by a car on the highway. The cows had broken out of the pasture and the owners didn’t know they were on the highway.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 8, 1937 —

A contract was signed Wednesday between John Burke of Chicago and C. G. Johnson with George Askin as driller to start drilling a gas well in the NE1/4E1/4 of Sec. 6, Twp. 8, Rge. 59. . .Red Owl Store will open for business July 17 in its new quarters formerly occupied by the service store after having been located in the Lake building for the past seven years. . .County Superintendent of Schools, W. R. Riddle, returned Saturday from Helena where he attended a three day meeting of county superintendents. . .Sand hauled in and spread on the Baker Lake shore at the restricted area is causing grins of satisfaction on the faces of those who go in for their daily swim. The youngsters particularly appreciate the improvement.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, July 7, 1927 —

By a vote of 84 to 29, the taxpayers of Baker voted Friday, July 8, approving the bond issue for $37,000 for the purpose of purchasing a site and erecting a grade school which will accommodate the first six grades. . .George Hooper, Christy Howard, Bob Corbitt and Clifford Cate returned Friday night after a week spent in the Black Hills. . .Dooley, the Hog for Hogs, has sold his hog business to Jim Pepper. Mr. Dooley and his family will move to Mobridge, S.D. . .The city council met in special session last Monday to open bids submitted for the advertised water works refunding bonds. The bonds were sold to Wells-Dickey Co., Minneapolis. . .J. H. Baxter, editor of the Marmarth Mail, and Miss Frances Bott started the week by hiking to Baker. They left Marmarth at 4 p.m. and arrived in Baker at 11:30. Although they still believe walking is good exercise, they planned to ride home.