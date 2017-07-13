Dorothy Irene (Carter) Stieg, 77

Dorothy Irene (Carter) Stieg passed away at the Valley Healthcare Center in Billings on July 5, 2017. Dorothy was born on April 2, 1940, in Belle Fourche, S.D. She lived with her parents, Ethan and Mary Carter, and her sister, Jane, at her parents’ ranch in the Long Pines of Carter County. Dorothy had fond memories of growing up on the family ranch with her sister and cousins Wayne and Ted Carter. Her memories included rodeoing on wild livestock, foraging off spring rhubarb and apples in the orchard, and basically enjoying a childhood of freedom, fun and work. One story she told was of the poison ivy fight they all got into that almost killed them.

Dorothy grew up and attended school in Ekalaka, graduating from the Carter County High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended two years of college at the Colorado Women’s College, where she received an AA degree in retail merchandising. Upon graduation, she was offered a position buying high fashion in New York City, but had started dating Wilfred Stieg and she decided to accept his marriage proposal.

They were married in Ekalaka on June 25, 1960. After their marriage, they farmed on the Robert Stieg family farm and then later began ranching on the Ethan Carter ranch in the Long Pines. In the fall of 1961, she went back to school at Black Hills State and received a two-year teaching certificate. She taught in one-room schools, covering all grades, which was very challenging and very rewarding.

They sold the family ranch in 1969 and then moved to various places over the years, including Sturgis, S.D., in 1971; Broadus in 1976; and to Baker in 1995, where they later retired. Dorothy started working for local newspapers in Broadus, working as typist, journalist, photographer and editor until her retirement from the Fallon County Times. She loved writing the feature stories and getting to know the people she was writing about.

Dorothy enjoyed dancing with Wilfred, gardening, quilting and embroidering. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards and visiting with family and friends. Her greatest love was her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is remembered most for her infectious laugh.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Stefeni (Brad) Freese, Sydni (Anthony) Tangaro, Aaron (Andrea) Stieg; three grandchildren, Anthony Dominic Tangaro, Nathan Tangaro, and Dillon Freese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethan and Mary (Keaton) Carter; her sister, Sylvia Jane (Carter) Logan; her husband, Wilfred Robert Stieg; and her grandson, Dustin Freese.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Stevenson’s Funeral Home in Ekalaka, officiated by Tom Stieg. A lunch will follow the service.

