Baker Lake Dewatering Project – Gallery

Fallon County officials will be meeting with the State of Montana and FEMA on July 19 to discuss the next step in the lake clean up project. “We will be discussing how much of the lake has debris from the tornado,” said DES Coordinator Chuck Lee. “We are seeing that it reaches father than just around Iron Horse Park.” The engineers reported before press time that the dewatering project was over 75% complete. “As they near the end of this process they will have to trench to release the pockets of water to the pump,” said Lee.

