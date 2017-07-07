Baker Public Schools will offer summer school to students who will be in grades 1 to 6 in the 2017-2018 school year. Summer School begins July 10. You can register your child that day and they can start classes right away. The focus will be on math and reading skills. Classes will be about 55 minutes long. Teachers will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. We do our best to work around swimming lessons and other summer activities. Classes will be taught by Miss Schillinger, Mr. Nowak, and Mrs. Johnson. Mrs. Reissig will be filling in when necessary.

