Lingle, 12U All Stars State Tournament Bound

The Miles City Youth Baseball Association has selected its 12U All Star team, which will compete July 6-9 at the Montana Cal Ripken State Tournament in Belgrade. Rory Lingle, who lives in Baker and played on the Baker Majors team this season, was selected to the team. Miles City will be represented by, from left: Charlie Lang, Rory Lingle, Haiden Oakland, Kaden Harding, Alex Donnelly, Dalton Tvedt, Logan Muri, Devin Merwin, Riley Cline, Currey Brown, and Daylond Gamboa. Front: Bat boy is Cody Lang. The team is coached by Rick Lang and Troy Muri. The MCYBA majors and minors youth baseball regular season wrapped up over the weekend when over 200 players, aged 7-12, from Baker, Forsyth, Broadus, Colstrip, and Miles City competed in the Grand Slam Tournament.

