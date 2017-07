Did you know…

that you can still make decisions if you have appointed someone to be your Power of Attorney? A Power of Attorney cannot legally override or change any of your decisions. You can revoke a Power of Attorney at any time.

For more information, please visit the Seniors section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.