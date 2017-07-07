Baker Police Department

•June 26, 2017 – July 2, 2017 – 39 Calls for service: 8 traffic stops; 7 agency assists; 6 animal complaints; 3 vehicle unlocks; 8 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 2 vehicle crashes; 2 domestic disturbances; 3 public assists; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Chad William Broom, Spokane, Wash., fail to register O/S MV when used for hire or person gainfully employed in Montana, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 6/20/17.

•Eric W. Jolley, Great Falls, insufficient personal flotation devices, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 5/27/17.

•Garett Scott Putnam, Baker, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 85/70, bond forfeited $65, ticket issued 6/4/17

•Tyson J. Stroppel, Ekalaka, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 85/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 6/11/17.

City Court

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $100, ticket issued 5/10/17.

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $100, ticket issued 6/12/17.