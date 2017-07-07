Hornung receives law enforcement award

Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Tim Hornung accepted the American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award at the American Legion Department Convention in Billings June 23rd.

By Angel Wyrwas

Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Tim Hornung accepted the American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award at the American Legion Department Convention in Billings June 23rd.

Each year, The American Legion gives its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. The award especially takes into account heroic acts.

SDUSM Hornung began his military career in 1987 immediately upon graduation from high school. In 1991 he was deployed to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm as a Tank Gunner and Tank Commander. From October 2003- February 2008, Hornung was again deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom serving as First Sergeant of an approximately 120-man unit. At the time of his retirement in 2008, Hornung had over 700 soldiers under his command. He retired after 22 years of service with a rank of Command Sergeant Major.

Hornung began working in Cleveland, OH for the United States Marshal Service in 1998 while serving in the Ohio National Guard. He established a reputation throughout the Marshals as a “go to” guy for all enforcement matters. During his tenure in Cleveland, Hornung is credited with directly making or being involved in over 1000 physical arrests.

In 2009, Hornung was promoted to serve as a Senior Inspector at the U.S. Marshals Service’s Investigative Services Division, International Branch. As a result of his efforts, several fugitives listed in the U.S. Marshals Service Top 10 Most Wanted program were arrested and extradited back to the United States.

Hornung transferred to his home state of Montana in 2010 to serve as a Supervisory Deputy and Task Force Commander. Under his leadership the Montana Violent Offender Task Force has expanded throughout the state and physical arrests have increased by almost 40%. Hornung is also one of the foremost experts in the country on tactics and active shooter response, training hundreds of federal, state, and local officers on tactics to deploy in life-threatening situations.

SDUSM Hornung is an active member of the Billings community as the coordinator of the South-Central Montana leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Little League Baseball coach and fundraiser for the Big Sky Honor Flight, Wounded Warriors Project and St. Jude’s Children Hospital. He is the son of Darlene Hornung of Baker and the late Clayton Hornung.