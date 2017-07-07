High speed crash

Twenty eight year old Matthew Monck of Baker escaped with minor injuries from a car accident June 27 despite his car being “totaled”.

By Angel Wyrwas

Twenty eight year old Matthew Monck of Baker escaped with minor injuries from a car accident June 27 despite his car being “totaled”. According to local law enforcement Monck was driving in excess of 50 miles per hour when he failed to stop at the intersection of First Street and Highway 12 traveling north. Police said due to a high rate of speed Monck lost control of the vehicle after hitting a bump at the intersection.

Witnesses state the car was emitting sparks upon landing. Monck’s car traveled the entire block wrecking several vehicles in its path. The fire department was called to the scene to extracate Monck with hydraulic rescue tools. It was determined that speed and alcohol were factors and the accident is under further investigation.