Fallon County Farm Service Agency Acreage Reporting Dates for 2017

Baker, Montana, July 1, 2017 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Robin Markuson, CED in Fallon County today announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.

“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Fallon County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline,” said Robin Markuson, CED.

The following upcoming acreage reporting date is applicable for Fallon County:

•July 17: 2017 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Spring Seeded Alfalfa Seed, Forage Seeding, Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Fruit (except cherries), Vegetables, Christmas Trees, all Spring-Seeded Crops and all other crops not required to be reported by previously announced deadlines

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting date:

•If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

•If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

•If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “green manure,” “left standing” or “seed”, then the acreage must be reported by July 17, 2017.

According to CED Markuson, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Fallon County FSA office at 406-778-2238.